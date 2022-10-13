Beer drinkers in the Fraser Valley officially have a new spot for brews to check out.

Sidekick Brewing, a new brewery and tasting room, officially opens its doors to the public today, Thursday, October 13.

The light and airy space is located at 45530 Vedder Mountain Road, right next to the Vedder River Bridge – an exceptionally picturesque setting for a brewery.

In addition to its lineup of beers, Sidekick will feature a food menu with ingredients sourced from local farmers and suppliers.

With small bites like roasted potatoes, smoked duck wings, and a shaved daikon and carrot salad, as well as Detroit-style pizza, this spot is bound to be as much a destination for the food as the brews.

The brewery also has a dog-friendly patio where you can continue to enjoy this unseasonably beautiful October weather.

Sidekick brewing is now open with its full menu and tap list available daily from 11 am to 11 pm.

Address: 45530 Vedder Mountain Road Unit 106, Chilliwack

