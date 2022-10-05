Three words people: start the car! Hi Five Chicken has officially opened its first drive-thru location in Maple Ridge, BC.

The fast-food chain is known for serving up crispy fried chicken 24/7.

Hi Five’s grub is made without any frozen ingredients, MSG, or trans-fat oil.

The concept marinates its chicken for 36 hours and offers regular and spicy chicken and numerous sides and appetizers alongside chicken sandwiches and wraps.

“It all started with our love affair with the food at Hi Five Chicken,” says Ripu Saini, the owner of Hi Five Chicken Maple Ridge.

“Getting the opportunity to bring this Canadian Brand to the Maple Ridge market with the added bonus of a drive-thru, made the decision easy to open a Hi Five.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HiFive Chicken (@hifive.chicken)

Founded in 2016, Hi Five opened its first eatery in Vancouver. It now operates five restaurants in total and has plans for six more in BC.

We’ve filled you in on expansion plans from the brand before, but as a reminder, Hi Five is aiming to open new locations in Vancouver (Broadway near Cambie Street), Langley, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond, and Victoria.

You can find Hi Five Maple Ridge open 24/7 at 20468 Lougheed Highway.