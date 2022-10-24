Earlier this spring, Wild Thing Snack Bar first opened its doors on Powell Street, serving plant-based small plates and natural wine.

Now, the same folks behind this spot are set to open a new iteration of the concept, this time on Main Street.

Located in the old Wallflower Diner space at 2420 Main Street, the new Wild Thing won’t be exactly like its sister spot.

Little has been revealed about what we can expect here, but we’re betting that the food will be just as exciting, the drinks just as thirst-quenching.

A new Instagram page made for the Main Street Wild Thing notes that while it’s the same team as the Powell Street spot, this is “a different concept” and it will not be “entirely plant-based.”

The business’ website already has a page for the new space, but with a temporary “coming soon” placeholder and no menu to share just yet, noting only that it will be “plant-focused but not totally veg.”

Wild Thing on Main is set to officially open this coming weekend, just ahead of Halloween, so whatever the team’s got up its sleeve we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Address: 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

