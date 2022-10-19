Hakan BurcuogluMany modern-day cafes and restaurants are no strangers to the idea of digital ordering, and one new Vancouver cafe has gone all in on that concept from the jump: Cafeclub.

The fresh spot, which says it’s the city’s very first 100% digital order cafe, is located at 1018 West Georgia Street downtown.

Cafeclub’s co-founders, Alex Ragoussis and Filip Nikolic, are brothers-in-law and self-described “coffee geeks.”

The pair describes this project as a culmination of their obsession with top-notch coffee and their desire to serve people in a speedy and streamlined way. The turnaround for each order is roughly five minutes, we’re told.

So, in order to get the goods from the new, fully digital coffee shop, folks can order ahead or order in-store.

“We have methodically revised the traditional coffee setup and implemented fun new

tech behind the bar to streamline our workflow,” shares the duo.

“We challenged the status quo and obsessed over every detail to make the experience quick and seamless while maintaining the highest quality.”

Cafeclub has partnered with brands like Moving Coffee, Nemesis Coffee, Butterboom Bakery, and To Live For when it comes to coffee and treats, to name just a few.

Patrons can also expect protein-packed salads, bowls, and plenty of vegan options, as well as cold-pressed juices and kombucha.

The online ordering process at Cafeclub can be done in a few simple steps, Dished is told.

All people need to do is head to the Cafeclub website and select the items they would like to order, pay online, and then pop into the store to grab their grub and sips.

So there you have it. Be sure to check out Cafeclub the next time you’re in the area.

Cafeclub

Address: 1018 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-479-2222

Instagram