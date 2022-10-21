Coquitlam’s Burke Mountain Village has been rapidly growing over the last couple of years, and now the new neighbourhood has its very first cafe.

The Burke Mountain Discovery Centre, for which construction began in the spring of 2021, was then seeking a tenant for the attached café space – a bid that was won by the folks behind Coquitlam’s own Beanery Coffeehouse & Eatery.

Ibex Café + Kitchen is a 1,740 sq ft space with impressive views of the Pitt River and Fraser Valley below and will act as a culinary community hub for Burke Mountain residents.

The name comes from the species of goat that lives on steep mountainsides, according to the business’ website, which also notes that the café will work with “local suppliers and small businesses to offer healthier, tastier food on our menu.”

The café officially soft opened just last weekend and will offer coffee, a variety of baked goods, sandwiches, and brunch, as well as wine and beer.

Ibex also has a large patio space, offering patrons a view of the cascading neighbourhood below and surrounding nature.

Ibex has yet to update its website and is currently only serving limited menu items, but for now is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm.

The attached Discovery Centre space will feature a presentation area, meeting, and programming space.

The growing community of Burke Mountain is expected to reach 50,000 when fully built out.

Address: 3537 Princeton Avenue, Coquitlam

