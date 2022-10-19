R Ki Dessert Studio: New spot for sweets soft opens in Richmond
R Ki Coffee Lab first opened its doors in Richmond in early 2020, serving house-roasted coffee and some incredibly dreamy desserts.
Now the local brand has expanded with a new spot that will focus solely on the dessert side of operations.
R Ki Dessert Lab – located at #13-3993 Chatham Street in Richmond – soft opened on October 3.
This “dessert and pastry grab and go spot” will be focusing solely on R Ki’s sweeter offerings – like mini cheesecakes piled high with fruit – and for now won’t be serving any of the brand’s coffee or other beverages.
You can still find R Ki’s coffee, house-roasted beans, and brewing gear at its original location at 110-8280 Lansdowne Road though, with plans to bring some limited coffee options to the new spot soon.
This new chapter for R Ki will mark a fresh approach for the cafe, as the R Ki Coffee Lab will no longer have dessert or other food options and will change its focus to the coffee side of things.
The dessert studio will continue to offer inventive sweets like fresh croissants, colourful roll cakes, tarts topped with fresh fruit, cream puffs, cheesecake, and more.
R Ki Dessert Studio
Address: #13-3993 Chatham Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-271-0278