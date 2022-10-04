One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting into the holiday spirit through different events around the city, and the Vancouver Christmas Market is definitely no exception.

With festive music, amazing German-style food and drinks, unique holiday vendors, and a beautiful Christmas carousel, this event is not one to miss.

You will find everything from traditional German Glühwein, to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, creating an unforgettable visit.

You might also like: A new winter fair is coming to Vancouver this holiday season (PHOTOS)

Vancouver's popular croissant-centric bakery finally opens new location (PHOTOS)

Four Winds Brewing to open new restaurant and patio in Delta



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Christmas Market (@vanchristmas)

Here are tons of awesome food and drink vendors coming to the Vancouver Christmas Market in 2022.

Wayward Distillery Craft Spirits

Bavarian Beer Haus

Barista Brothers Espresso Bar & Coffee Catering

Mukasi Coffee Roasters

Das Apfel Haus

Crescent Hill Winery

Gingeraki

Howling Moon Craft Cider

Glühwein at the Christmas Pyramid

Da Bomb Goodies

Charcuterie Haus

Smoked Meat Haus

Geröstete Nüsse – Perfectly Nuts

Luv The Grub

THOSE Pretzels

Di Oliva Tasting Bar

Pancake and Waffle Haus

Das Pretzel Haus

Das Apfel Haus

Das Lángos Haus

Squid Feast

Brat Haus

Cheese Me Raclette

Bon Macaron Patisserie

Mr. Hotcakes

Soup Haus

Das Kartoffelhaus Hurricane Potatoes

Transylvanian Chimney Cakes

Das Schnitzel Haus

Traditional Spanish Churros

Pearls Perogies

Taste the Wild

Haxen Haus

Das Gulasch Haus

Zotter Chocolates

I Love Chocolate