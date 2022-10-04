Vancouver Christmas Market 2022: Food and drink vendors to try
One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting into the holiday spirit through different events around the city, and the Vancouver Christmas Market is definitely no exception.
With festive music, amazing German-style food and drinks, unique holiday vendors, and a beautiful Christmas carousel, this event is not one to miss.
You will find everything from traditional German Glühwein, to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, creating an unforgettable visit.
Here are tons of awesome food and drink vendors coming to the Vancouver Christmas Market in 2022.
- Wayward Distillery Craft Spirits
- Bavarian Beer Haus
- Barista Brothers Espresso Bar & Coffee Catering
- Mukasi Coffee Roasters
- Das Apfel Haus
- Crescent Hill Winery
- Gingeraki
- Howling Moon Craft Cider
- Glühwein at the Christmas Pyramid
- Da Bomb Goodies
- Charcuterie Haus
- Smoked Meat Haus
- Geröstete Nüsse – Perfectly Nuts
- Luv The Grub
- THOSE Pretzels
- Di Oliva Tasting Bar
- Pancake and Waffle Haus
- Das Pretzel Haus
- Das Lángos Haus
- Squid Feast
- Brat Haus
- Cheese Me Raclette
- Bon Macaron Patisserie
- Mr. Hotcakes
- Soup Haus
- Das Kartoffelhaus Hurricane Potatoes
- Transylvanian Chimney Cakes
- Das Schnitzel Haus
- Traditional Spanish Churros
- Pearls Perogies
- Taste the Wild
- Haxen Haus
- Das Gulasch Haus
- Zotter Chocolates
- I Love Chocolate
Vancouver Christmas Market 2022
When: November 12 to December 24, 2022
Where: Jack Poole Plaza — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Purchase here
With files from Daniel Chai
