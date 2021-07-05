After years of construction, International Trade Centre, near the northwest corner of the intersection of Bridgeport Road and No. 3 Road, has reached completion.

And there is now an opening date for the luxury boutique hotel component of the mixed-use commercial complex, with additional details provided.

Previously branded as the Opus Hotel Versante, but now simply named the Versante Hotel, the 100-room property is located immediately east of the site that hosts the Richmond Night Market, and an eight-minute walk from SkyTrain’s Bridgeport Station. It is roughly equidistant between Bridgeport Station and the future Capstan Station to the south, which will open in early 2023.

Operators are touting the hotel’s close proximity to Vancouver International Airport, retail and restaurants, and the Canada Line reaching downtown Vancouver.

Versante Hotel’s opening on July 26, 2021 coincides with the gradual lifting of health restrictions, and the anticipated restart of travel by aviation.

It features a vibrantly colourful interior design, and leading-edge technology to provide a unique and captivating hotel experience in Metro Vancouver.

Each guest room and suite boasts five bold designs that evoke a distinct personality. Guests will be offered the option of contactless check-in and check-out, room entry, and lighting controls through the Versante app, which allows for contactless room-service ordering, and contact with guest services.

Other features entail complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi with unlimited bandwidth, 24-hour room service, floor-to-ceiling windows in most rooms with expansive mountain and river views, and energy-efficient view smart automatic-tinting windows.

Spa-like bathrooms include a large “rainforest shower” with heated flooring, and most guest rooms and all suites have a freestanding soaker tub. Additionally, select suites also come with state-of-the-art Mirror workout technology.

All guests have access to a common 24-hour fitness facility, complete with an outdoor rooftop terrace with a saltwater pool and hot tub, and Peloton bikes.

This luxury hotel experience is complete with several dining experiences, notably Alaia — a 12th-floor rooftop restaurant with views — and Mediterranean restaurant Bruno on the ground level. As well, the Versante Bar provides grab-and-go items and fresh-baked pastries by day, and a lounge offering small plates and classic cocktails by night.

Additional features and amenities entail complimentary airport transfer by luxury car, complimentary bike rental, and pet-friendly accommodations.

Guests arrive at the hotel through a lobby with an interior design that evokes the vibrancy of a Chinese night market, including one-of-a-kind pieces by Vancouver artists Andy Dixon and Marie Khouri.

The hotel also offers over 5,500 sq ft of space for meetings, events, and weddings.

Versante Hotel accounts for 82,000 sq ft of the overall 214,000 sq ft ITC complex, designed by GBL Architects. The hotel is located in the southeast corner of the complex, while two towers to the north and east — interconnected by above-ground parkade levels.

Designed by GBL Architects, the 214,000 sq ft ITC complex also includes nearly 100,000 sq ft of office space and about 35,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space.

The complex has approximately 330 vehicle parking stalls, with roughly 140 stalls dedicated to hotel uses.