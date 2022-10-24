Finally, the time has come: Switch, a new spot for karaoke and Izakaya-style eats, has officially opened in downtown Vancouver.

From the same folks behind Fantacity, downtown Vancouver’s first fully licensed private room karaoke venue, Switch is a massive space and improves on some of Fantacity’s more outdated features (like the sticky songbooks!).

Switch, which has been under construction since early 2020, finally opened its doors this past weekend – just in time for some last-minute Halloween party plans.

Earlier this fall, Dished had the chance to check out the space before it opened. Slowed down by the onset of the pandemic and the resulting restrictions on bars and entertainment venues, Switch had been waiting for its liquor license and some final touches on the space before it could open to the public.

Located at 1339 Robson Street – just two blocks away from Fantacity – the new karaoke venue is situated in the old Hon’s Wun-Tun House and features 16 private karaoke rooms, with three VIP rooms.

Switch is the first karaoke bar in Canada to use the Healsonic program for its karaoke offerings – a system that gives users the option of 15 different languages, with roughly 36,000 English song options alone.

The system is also updated monthly, meaning you can perform anything from ’90s bangers to brand-new top 40 hits.

In addition to its karaoke party rooms, Switch has an Izakaya-style, Japanese-French menu, with daily lunch specials (like chicken karaage and fried quail’s eggs) and happy hour oysters for only $1.50 every day from 3 to 6 pm.

There are also happy hour karaoke deals daily from 12 to 6 pm and daily drink specials, like a $5.95 local craft lager.

Head to Switch’s website to find more information about its rates and to book holiday parties.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

