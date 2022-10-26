Wake up and smell the croissants Vancouver! Our new spot to get specialty varieties of this flaky, buttery treat is about to open and we got a first look.

Hazukido is gearing up to open its first Vancouver location in Yaletown this weekend.

The French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats has announced it’s opening its doors on October 29 with some amazing promos for patrons, which we outlined in a story earlier this week.

Located at 280 Nelson Street, Hazukido is opening at the former address of vegan spot Copper Branch.

Hazukido’s approach to pastry-making involves the “Shokunin spirit of Japan,” according to its website, which means it only uses the “finest ingredients to make the highest quality croissant.”

Dished is told the Vancouver location will open with 14 different croissants up for order. That means you better get hungry for Saturday, pastry fans!

Check out our sneak peek of the new sweet spot and be sure to read the full feature for more information on the brand and opening deals.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright