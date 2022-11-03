The downtown strip of Robson between Burrard and Denman has changed a lot over the past couple of years.

From numerous restaurant closures and openings (including a brand new karaoke bar), the street’s food looks entirely different now compared to pre-pandemic days.

Among these big changes is the corner of Robson and Jervis – the former address of BeSIDE Forage and, before that, the gastropub Timber.

Newly opened at the 1300 Robson Street address is The Jervis Joint, a casual new spot for local craft beer, wine, small plates, and burgers.

The pub also has daily specials, including happy hour-priced wine all day on Wednesdays and free popcorn and peanut butter pretzel bites on Fridays.

The Jervis Joint — which is located in the Listel Hotel and is a sister restaurant to Forage next door – officially opened its doors in October.

The bar is open every day (except Monday and Tuesday) from 3 pm until 11 pm and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address: 1300 Robson Street, Vancouver

