Good news for spicy food fans: a new spot for Sichuan cuisine has just recently opened up in Richmond.

Ai-Boiled Restaurant, which opened its first Richmond location in Aberdeen Square in 2019, has just opened up a second location in the Metro Vancouver area.

This new spot is located at 4771 Mcclelland Road, at Central at Garden City, and just opened its doors at the end of September for its soft opening.

This second location will serve more of the brand’s fresh Sichuan cuisine that it’s become known for.

Ai-Boiled is a cook-to-order concept, meaning that customers choose their noodles, meat, vegetables, and any other additions before staff cook it fresh, on the spot, and add broth.

The restaurant’s signature dish is a spicy Sichuan soup – ideal for a cool autumn day or if you have a pesky cold – but there are non-spicy options as well.

Ai-Boiled also serves sides like pork and vegetable dumplings, Sichuan cold skewers, and braised soy sauce egg.

Ai-Boiled Restaurant – Central at Garden City

Address: 4771 Mcclelland Rd #1440, Richmond

