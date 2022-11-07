One of Metro Vancouver’s favourite spots for Mexican street food is finally opening its new location: La Taqueria Brentwood.

The local concept will unveil its highly anticipated outpost at The Amazing Brentwood today under soft opening hours.

You can find this new foodie destination at the main plaza at the mall. The 1,800 sq ft space offers seating for 60 inside and an additional 40 seats on the year-round patio.

La Taqueria Brentwood will operate under limited hours for now ahead of its grand opening on November 14.

After that date, find this spot open daily offering lunch, happy hour, and dinner service. Breakfast and brunch will also be up for order on weekends in a few weeks.

Folks will find all the classic La Taqueria menu items here like tacos, burritos, and margaritas.

In addition to hearty comfort eats, La Taqueria Brentwood offers a space that is cozy and welcoming.

The room is dotted with clay vessels and sepia photos of notable figures in Mexican culture such as Juan Rulfo and Luis Barragán.

“Brentwood is one of our larger locations, and we’re so proud to finally open our doors and invite guests into the beautiful space,” says Marcelo Ramirez, CEO of La Taqueria.

“La Taqueria Brentwood is the result of an organic evolution of our brand since we first opened our first location in 2009,” adds Ramirez.

“The Brentwood community continues to grow, and we are thrilled to bring our authentic Mexican dishes to a new neighbourhood and city. We open have guests from Burnaby visiting our Vancouver locations, and now they have something even closer to home.”

This is the sixth brick-and-mortar location in BC for the concept.

La Taqueria also operates a food truck, which can often be found in downtown Vancouver at West Georgia Street and Howe Street.

As of today, you can find La Taqueria Brentwood open Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 10 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

La Taqueria Brentwood

Address: 4580 Brentwood Boulevard Unit 1210, Burnaby

Instagram