Sometimes, the transition between restaurants, cafes, and markets in the city is so swift that it can be hard to keep up.

Such is the case with Tasty Market & Cafe, a new corner shop offering groceries and cafe goods to a busy Chinatown corner.

Tasty is located at 293 E Georgia Street, but Vancouverites probably recall the Larry’s Market that was here previously.

The plant-based market and grocery supplier opened its Vancouver location at this address in December of 2021, but Larry’s quietly closed up shop here sometime late this summer.

Now, Tasty has taken over the space, providing the community with some similar offerings as Larry’s.

Tasty Market & Cafe specializes in organic produce, grocery items, locally made products, and household goods.

The space is also a cafe, offering coffee from local brand Milano, as well as some house-made treats for quick grab-and-go options.

Tasty Market & Cafe quietly opened its doors earlier this month and is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.

Tasty Market & Cafe

Address: 293 E Georgia Street, Vancouver