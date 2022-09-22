For a city that has a booming nightlife, Vancouver is majorly lacking in karaoke bars – something that’s thankfully about to change this fall.

A brand new, massive spot for karaoke, booze, and Izakaya-style eats is set to open up in downtown Vancouver.

Switch comes to us from the same folks behind Fantacity, downtown Vancouver’s first fully licensed private room karaoke venue.

This new spot is much bigger than its sister spot, with a chic and cool contemporary design and even more karaoke rooms for all your big party plans.

During a recent sneak preview visit, Dished had the chance to check out the new space, which has been under construction since early 2020.

Slowed down by the onset of the pandemic and the resulting restrictions on bars and entertainment venues, Switch hadn’t been able to set an opening date – until now.

Located at 1339 Robson Street – just two blocks away from Fantacity – the new karaoke venue is situated in the old Hon’s Wun-Tun House and will feature 16 private karaoke rooms, with three VIP rooms.

The VIP rooms will fit up to 25 people, while the second largest room will be able to accommodate roughly 12 to 15. There will also be smaller rooms, which are well-suited for six to eight people or two people, respectively. Each room will have spacious tables, ample seating, and unique wallpapering details.

Switch also will be the first karaoke bar in Canada to use the Healsonic program for its karaoke offerings – a system that gives users the option of 15 different languages, with roughly 36,000 English song options alone.

The system is also updated monthly, meaning you can perform anything from ’90s bangers to brand-new top 40 hits.

This also means you can say goodbye to songbooks made sticky by spilled beer, as the Healsonic system uses a QR code, which users will access either via their phone or on an iPad provided by Switch. This lets you scroll through its song and artist offerings, or search for specific songs.

As for its food and beverage offerings?

Switch tells Dished that its primary focus will be on BC-produced booze, with everything from its beer, wine, and hard liquor coming from within the province. Even its gin will come from Roberts Creek-based Bruinwood Estate Distillery, the venue shares.

The food will be Izakaya-style Japanese-French plates, which will be available for order both in the private rooms and in the main lounge area, which will have table service.

Switch will also have special happy hour offers, including $1.50 oysters. The venue tells Dished that it will be offering its food at pre-COVID-19 pricing, too, giving patrons a bit of a break from inflation.

Currently, Switch is in a very soft opening stage, with spill-over guests from busy Fantacity being ushered over to the new spot – the only catch though is the venue is still waiting on its liquor license, so those who are lucky enough to test out this space before it opens will have to sing without the aid of booze.

Switch aims to officially open in mid-October – just in time for holiday parties and winter blues cured by belting out cheesy songs with your friends.

Stay tuned for more details on this new space, including exact opening dates.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

