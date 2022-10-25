Sector 7 Kitchen + Bar is officially open in Richmond
A brand new spot for chill eats and beverages has just landed in Richmond.
Sector 7 Kitchen + Bar officially opened to the public earlier this month, with its opening day on October 5.
Located at 10-9371 No.5 Road, Sector 7 boasts an “old school vibe with a new school taste,” with a menu that features a range of appetizers, bar snacks, burgers, salads, bowls, and desserts.
Patrons will find dishes like chili lime cauliflower, Korean chicken wings, Shanghai crispy noodles, and loaded fries (piled high with cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, smoked bacon, and pickled onions).
The restaurant also has a robust lineup of beer, wine, and cocktail offerings, with some happy hour specials coming soon.
Sector 7 is open Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm and Friday to Sunday from 3 pm to 10:30 pm.
Sector 7 Kitchen + Bar
Address: 10-9371 No.5 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-370-9494