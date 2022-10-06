A good burger and beer pairing is truly second to none, so when a new spot opens up specializing in this perfect duo, we take note.

BRGR BRGR, which has its first spot in Abbotsford, is now bringing its farm-based burgers and local craft beer to Chilliwack with a brand new location.

The new spot, located at 101-45655 Tamihi Way, just opened its doors for its soft opening this week and currently only offers takeout or dine-in, with delivery coming soon.

Since the main thing here is the burgers, patrons can expect to find a huge range of offerings on the menu, from the classic with American cheese to a burger with smoked gouda to a seasonal turkey burger offering, complete with a cranberry apple relish and gravy.

Chicken sandwich fans, take note: this spot also has several chicken “burger” options, including an extra spicy version.

Other standout menu options here include fried and milkshakes, with rotating specials as well as mainstays like salted black porter caramel and Nutella.

Currently, both the Abbotsford and Chilliwack locations are open from 11 am to 10 pm daily.

BRGR BRGR – Chilliwack

Address: 101-45655 Tamihi Way, Chilliwack

Instagram