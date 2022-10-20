Inside Jollibee's new Vancouver location on opening day (VIDEO)

It’s not the first and it’s likely not the last, but the new Broadway & Cambie spot is the most recent opening for Jollibee in Vancouver.

The Filipino fast-food chain has finally launched its second restaurant at 2549 Cambie Street.

It’s conveniently just a skip, hop, and jump from Broadway-City Hall Station, and it’s located on the second floor of the new 510 West Broadway building.

The global restaurant chain operates one other Vancouver location downtown on Granville Street. The brand also has plans to open in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre and King George Hub.

We popped into the new Vancouver location on opening day to check out the space, and of course, grab some Peach Mango Pies and Chicken Sandwiches too.

You can find this Jollibee open daily from 9 am to 11 pm.

Jollibee Broadway & Cambie

Address: 2549 Cambie Street, Vancouver (second floor of the 510 West Broadway building)