Chipotle opens new location in Burnaby's Lougheed next week

Chipotle fans in Burnaby can start getting excited now, as the popular fast-casual chain is set to open a new location in the Metro Vancouver city next week.

The brand opened its first Richmond location last spring and has been quickly expanding in the Canadian market over the last two years.

Back in early 2022, a representative shared with Dished that Chipotle planned to open 10 new locations around BC and Ontario that year alone, with more to follow.

Now, the brand has shared that its new Lougheed restaurant in Burnaby will open on Tuesday, January 30.

Th­e new location is the company’s first in this neighbourhood and its second in Burnaby, bringing Chipotle’s footprint to 41 restaurants across Canada.

Chipotle Lougheed will be open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm. On opening day, the first 30 people in line receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise, so mark your calendar!

Chipotle – Lougheed

Address: 3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby