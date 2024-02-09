A first look inside Tacofino's new Metrotown location

Tacofino has been a go-to spot for Vancouverites for quite some time, and now the taco chain is opening up a new location near Metrotown. What’s even better is it’s offering vouchers for free tacos as part of its grand opening.

You can expect to see all of your favourite tasty offerings, like the barbacoa tacos, gringas, and legendary loaded tots.

The new spot is located in the new Station Square development at 6036 McKay Avenue in Burnaby.

Tacofino will also be opening locations in White Rock and Langford on Vancouver Island, which both have an early 2024 opening date.

“These vibrant areas have been on our radar for quite some time, and we couldn’t

be more excited to finally be a part of their communities,” says Gino Di Domenico,

Tacofino managing partner, in a release.



Tacofino also recently launched a new breakfast menu at four of its locations, featuring eats like Loaded Breakfast Tots, three new brekkie tacos, and breakfast burritos in varieties like Chorizo and Egg and Vegan Scramble.

Tacofino opened this location on Monday, February 5 but the official grand opening is from February 9 to 11. Customers who make purchases during those days will receive a free taco voucher to use at any time between March 1 and April 30.

Address: 6036 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

