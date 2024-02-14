FoodRestaurant Openings

Best Fortune: Richmond's new spot for Sichuan Chinese cuisine

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Feb 14 2024, 11:29 pm
Best Fortune: Richmond's new spot for Sichuan Chinese cuisine
Best Fortune

Fans of Sichuan Chinese cuisine are in for a treat at this new Richmond restaurant.

Best Fortune has just opened its doors and it’s serving up an assortment of delicious food and drinks.

One of the restaurant’s specialties is its cold pot skewers. Featuring over 40 types of skewers ranging from vegetables to meats to seafood, Best Fortune‘s cold pot skewers resemble Chinese hot pot, with selected skewers expertly cooked by the chef, infused with spices, and served in a cold seasoned broth for a richer flavour.

Best Fortune

Best Fortune

While these cold pot skewers are one of the restaurant’s specialties, there is still plenty more delicious Sichuan Chinese cuisine on the menu. Dishes include its signature chilli pepper chicken, boiled beef in chilli oil, spicy boiling fish, double pepper rabbit, pickled pepper bullfrog, famous lamb hot pot, and mapo beef brisket.

“We insisted on using the best ingredients for our dishes,” said owner Catherine Yang. “Our spice mixes are made from scratch, and we use fresh, high-quality cooking oil for pre-frying in our dishes, which makes such a difference, providing not just bold but also clean flavours.”

As a part of Lunar New Year, Best Fortune is offering a special, limited-time menu for four which includes its prosperous cold platter, lucky specialty wok chicken, famous lamb hot pot, best fortune duck blood stew, and champion spicy boiling fish — all for $98. This offer is available until February 29, 2024.

Best Fortune

Address: 2130-8391 Alexandra Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-285-6715

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop