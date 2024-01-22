Meiga Supermarket to open first location in Port Moody next week

A BC-based family-owned and operated company, Georgia Main Food Group, has revealed it’s launching a new Asian grocery concept in the Metro Vancouver Area.

Meiga Supermarket, translated from its Chinese name (美萬家) meaning “beautiful family,” is slated to open its first-ever location next week.

The new grocery destination will be located at 221 Ioco Road in Port Moody.

“With deep, local, and trusted roots going back 120 years, we are set to redefine the Asian grocery store experience with Meiga Supermarket,” says Gary Sorenson, chief operating officer of the Georgia Main Food Group.

“Meiga will offer quality Asian products in an atmosphere of discovery where new, authentic, and exclusively sourced products are part of our customers’ everyday shopping. Meiga’s commitment to freshness will be found in our products and it’s also embedded in our attitude, with a fresh view on what the Asian supermarket experience will be like.”

Meiga promises fresh produce and meats, an open kitchen with ready-to-serve hot foods like Chinese take-away specialties, Cantonese BBQ, RWA beef and pork, hot pot, sushi, a fresh bakery, and a juice bar.

“We will constantly be on discovery for new items found through travel and food exploration throughout North America and Asia,” adds Sorenson.

“We will find new food trends elsewhere to get in front of what is currently offered locally. The Louie family and our GMFG management team are thrilled to be bringing our immense grocery and retail infrastructure and experience to launching a new Asian banner in Meiga.”

Meiga Supermarket has plans for expansion over the next three to five years. As always, we’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

The Georgia Main Food Group is the parent company of food brands IGA and Fresh St. Market.

Meiga Supermarket will open its doors to the public on Saturday, February 3. Folks who head to the new grocery destination on that date will be treated to a traditional Lion Dance at 10:30 am, and, the first 188 customers will receive a $20 Meiga gift card.

There will also be food samplings and tastings offered throughout the day, so be sure to mark your calendar!

Once it officially launches, you can find this spot open from 9 am to 9 pm seven days a week.

Meiga Supermarket

Address: 221 Ioco Road, Port Moody

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok