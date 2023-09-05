The news of Tacofino’s new Squamish location is hot off the press and already we have some more big, taco-related news to share.

The Baja-inspired, BC-born brand has shared with Dished that some big moves are in the works, including three new locations.

Burnaby will soon have an outpost of its very own, as a Tacofino is slated to open at the Station Square development on McKay Avenue, right in the heart of Metrotown. This location has a projected opening of early 2024.

The restaurant brand will also be opening a location in White Rock, which will be part of the Miramar complex by Bosa Development, with an early 2024 opening date.

The third new location for Tacofino will be in Langford on Vancouver Island, where it will open at Westshore Town Centre, also early next year.

“These vibrant areas have been on our radar for quite some time, and we couldn’t

be more excited to finally be a part of their communities,” says Gino Di Domenico,

Tacofino Managing Partner in a release.



Both the Burnaby and White Rock locations are being designed by Shiloh Sukkau while Made by Pacific will manage construction.

Menus for these locations are still in development, but you can expect more of the same kind of flavour-packed, fresh dishes the local brand has become known for.

Stay tuned for more details on these new locations.