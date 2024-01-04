FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Oakberry continues Vancouver takeover with new location

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jan 4 2024, 6:30 pm
Oakberry continues Vancouver takeover with new location
Oakberry

Oakberry, the world’s number one açai brand, is continuing its Canadian takeover in 2024. First order of business? A brand new location in Vancouver.

This will be the city’s third location of the Brazilian concept. The other two are open and operating in Kitsilano and Gastown.

Slated to open at 533 West 8th Avenue on January 6, the first 50 patrons who head to Vancouver’s newest Oakberry opening day at noon can enjoy a free signature açai bowl.

Oakberry Vancouver

Oakberry

This is the brand’s largest Vancouver outpost to date. It will offer the chain’s signature menu of açai smoothies and bowls, with the option to customize items as well.

Toppings include bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, chia pudding, cacao nibs, and Milk Ninho.

Oakberry

Address: 533 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop