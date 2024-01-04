Oakberry continues Vancouver takeover with new location

Oakberry, the world’s number one açai brand, is continuing its Canadian takeover in 2024. First order of business? A brand new location in Vancouver.

This will be the city’s third location of the Brazilian concept. The other two are open and operating in Kitsilano and Gastown.

Slated to open at 533 West 8th Avenue on January 6, the first 50 patrons who head to Vancouver’s newest Oakberry opening day at noon can enjoy a free signature açai bowl.

This is the brand’s largest Vancouver outpost to date. It will offer the chain’s signature menu of açai smoothies and bowls, with the option to customize items as well.

Toppings include bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, chia pudding, cacao nibs, and Milk Ninho.

Address: 533 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

