Tayybeh: All-women-run Syrian cafe is serving up tasty and traditional eats

What started as an “all-women social enterprise” offering catered Syrian food has just opened its first brick-and-mortar cafe space.

Tayybeh, located at 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, will offer its signature mezzes in addition to a selection of espresso drinks.

The Concept + Space

Tayybeh, which is named after the Arabic word meaning “kind” and “delicious,” is a unique dining experience created by a group of newcomer Syrian women chefs. Up until now, their food has been available through “community dining experiences, full-service catering, fresh and frozen meals as well as retail products,” according to Tayybeh’s website.

Inside features plenty of pink hues and bright lighting creating a very welcoming atmosphere. All menu offerings are written on a chalkboard, giving the space that local coffee shop vibe.

There are also fridges where you can grab some of Tayybeh’s grab-and-go items, including their hummus (more on that in just a second).

The Menu

We started our visit with an Arabic Coffee at the staff’s recommendation. It was like an espresso served in a tiny glass and had a delightful taste of cardamon to it. Just like espresso, it was very strong and we’d only recommend this for people who enjoy their coffee black.

Then we were onto some of the smaller bites. We were fortunate enough to sample a variety of Tayybeh’s appetizers, including yalanji (vegetarian stuffed grape leaves), kibbeh (deep-fried balls of beef), and fatayer (stuffed hand pies).

An immediate favourite was the cheese sambooskas, which were like Syrian hot pockets stuffed with cheese and spices. These were so good that our video person ended up taking the majority of these home with her.

Then we were onto the mains. Tayybeh’s menu of hot meals is small but mighty, with three options: falafel, chicken shwarma, and kebab in tomato sauce. We were able to sample the first two of those three options, and we would have difficulty choosing which of the two to order for next time because both were delicious. You’re able to order your main as either a plate or as a wrap, so we opted for one of each.

They did not skimp out on the falafel when serving up this wrap. We were also delightfully surprised by a crunchy pickle that brought the whole wrap together.

We also got the chicken shwarma, which was served with a side of rice and hummus. Don’t get us wrong, the chicken and rice were great… but that hummus was on another level. We slathered everything we could in that delicious dip. Thank goodness we were able to buy it by the container.

Tayybeh is open from 9 am to 8 pm daily and is offering a special five-course Valentine’s Day dinner, with tickets now available.

Will you be going in to try Tayybeh? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

