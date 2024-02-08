Oakberry has been steadily expanding in Vancouver and is now gearing up to open its third location in the city. And, to celebrate, it’s offering free açai bowls.

The fourth location of the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” will be at Vancouver’s English Bay at 1778 Davie Street. To celebrate the opening, it’s offering a free classic açai bowl or smoothie to the first 50 guests.

Oakberry is best known for its açai bowls and smoothies that come with unlimited toppings. There are 17 toppings to choose from, including granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and cashews. You can also add things like whey protein or almond butter to your bowl for an additional charge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OAKBERRY Açaí Canada (@oakberry.ca)

Oakberry’s first Vancouver location opened in July 2023 at 3139 West Broadway in Kitsilano. It has since opened locations in Gastown and at The Post.

Oakberry on English Bay opens on February 10 at 11 am.

Will you be one of the first 50 people in line? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1778 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok