It’s nearly time for the much-anticipated flagship Loblaws City Market to open in downtown Vancouver.

Spanning more than 45,000 sq ft on the second level at The Post, the produce section alone is about 15,000 sq ft. This place is sprawling, and the offerings are seemingly endless.

While the shelves and aisles are packed with local BC brands, President’s Choice, and tons of locally sourced whole foods, franchise owner David Sherwood tells Dished that a huge draw for customers will be the ready-to-eat offerings.

The “Canteen” area near the entrance will feature a 20-foot carvery with prime rib, roast chicken, salmon, and dozens of cooked vegetable and salad offerings, with seasonal changes. It will be offering a prime rib meal with two sets of vegetables for $15.

Sherwood is super serious about providing quality cheap food options, notably the menu item of a homemade chicken burger with fries for just $7.

There’s also a build-your-own-pasta item for just $10.

The majority of these offerings are created and prepared in-house daily, and some, like the housemade flatbread, are made four times per day to ensure customers are enjoying the freshest bites possible.

The house-baked bread is also made daily.

Fried chicken, paninis, pasta, housemade juices, sushi — you name it, this place has it. Dished is told of the 170 staff members here, 92 are dedicated solely to fresh food prep.

There are even 500+ kinds of cheese here.

Sherwood is also all-in on minimizing food waste. In-store, they try to do everything they can to avoid tossing bites.

For instance, if bread is past its freshest, the team will use loaves to make baguette crisps or bread crumbs.

Opening Dates & Details

This store will open on February 2 at 8 am. The first 1,000 customers will receive swag bags.

In addition to all of this excitement, a new Starbucks location is also opening at The Post on the lower level, accessible via Homer Street. This Starbucks will also open on February 2, but at 7 am.

It will be offering $3 grande handcrafted beverages all day.

Will you be checking out this store? Let us know in the comments.

Loblaws City Market The Post

Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver

With files from Kenneth Chan