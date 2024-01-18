Secret Garden Korean Fusion Buffet & Grill to open in Burnaby this week
It might not be a secret anymore that Secret Garden, a new Korean fusion restaurant, is opening soon in Burnaby.
The restaurant will be serving up both grilled Korean favourites and a buffet for you to eat to your heart’s content.
- You might also like:
- Inside Vancouver's new Hong Kong-style cafe serving breakfast, lunch, and pastries
- One of Vancouver's favourite taco spots just launched a new 13-item breakfast menu
- White Spot Park Royal to permanently close after 60+ years of operation
In an Instagram post, Secret Garden shared that you can expect “a blooming oasis of culinary delights!”
The Korean eatery will be operating under a soft open starting Friday, January 19, and to celebrate, it’ll be offering customers 10% off their admission. This promotion will be valid until February 8.
View this post on Instagram
However, it’s important to note that during its soft opening, Secret Garden is only accepting reservations, meaning you’ll need to plan ahead for your visit.
The official address of the new location is listed as 9628 Cameron Street in Burnaby. It will take over where the Red Robin used to be beside Lougheed Town Centre Mall.
This won’t be the only Korean BBQ spot in the area since Stone Korean BBQ will also be opening this year.
Secret Garden Korean Fusion Buffet & Grill
Address: 9628 Cameron Street, Burnaby
Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok