Marco Ovies
Feb 14 2024, 2:00 pm
Wendy's and Cinnabon are launching new Cinnabon Pull-Aparts
Wendy's Canada

Wendy’s and Cinnabon have teamed up to create a sweet, new, gooey breakfast treat.

The Cinnabon Pull-Apart is made up of warm Danish dough dunked in a glaze, and then baked with cinnamon, brown butter and sugar.

Each piece is enveloped with Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting, which includes just a hint of citrus.

This new creation will be like getting an entire serving size of just the centre of a cinnamon bun (which is arguably the best bite).

Wendy's Cinnabon

Wendy’s Canada

According to Wendy’s, these new pull-apart treats pair with everything on its breakfast menu. Wendy’s suggests pairing these new treats with its Breakfast Baconator or the Vanilla Frosty-ccino.

Wendy’s Cinnabon Pull-Aparts will hit Canadian menus starting on March 18. If you can’t wait ’til then, you can head south of the border to get your hands on these treats when they launch in the United States on February 26.

