Jollibee shares official opening date for new Metro Vancouver location

It’s been a while since we shared that Jollibee plans to continue with its BC expansion with a third location, Metro Vancouver.

The famous and beloved Filipino fast-food chain opened its first Vancouver spot downtown in February 2022 before opening a second at Broadway and Cambie this past October.

Now, the chain is officially opening its first restaurant outside Vancouver proper, this time at Surrey’s King George Hub, conveniently right next to King George Station.

The chain has also shared plans for a location in the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex in Surrey, which is still underway.

Jollibee’s openings in the past have drawn quite the lines, so if you plan to check out the new Surrey spot on opening day, plan to get there early.

As always, we’ll keep you posted on more news of Jollibee’s future expansions.

Jollibee – Surrey

Address: 9900 King George, Surrey