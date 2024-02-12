FoodRestaurant Openings

The Fish Counter opened its second location on Commercial Drive

Feb 12 2024, 5:42 pm
Beloved Vancouver seafood restaurant The Fish Counter has opened the doors to its second location on Commercial Drive.

This new spot will also be fully licensed with plenty of seating, meaning you’ll be able to sit back and enjoy a cold drink with your meal.

“Come in and try some new and exciting menu items,” shared the eatery.

The Fish Counter is best known for its fresh seafood, as well as delicious fish and chips, which it claims are the best in Vancouver.

The restaurant’s original location on Main Street was forced to close in early November due to a fire. It has since reopened.

The new location softly opened on Saturday, February 10. Be sure to check back here for more details about its grand opening.

The Fish Counter Commercial Drive

Address: 1818 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

