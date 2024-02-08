Natalino's Pizza opens second location in South Surrey

Just a week before National Pizza Day, Natalino’s Pizza has opened its second location.

Natalino’s, which specializes in gourmet square pizzas, had the grand opening of its second location in South Surrey on February 2.

What sets Natalino’s Pizza apart is none other than the owner, Natalino. Natalino is a contemporary master pizza chef from Rome, Italy, who is bringing authentic square Roman-style pizza to BC.

Natalino’s Pizza uses a special dough that is naturally matured from between 48 and 72 hours, as well as always-fresh ingredients.

You can find your classic pizzas like Margherita and pepperoni, but also some traditional Roman flavours as well.

One in particular that caught our eye was the Romana, which is made with Creamy truffle sauce, mozzarella, sliced potatoes, Italian sausage, extra virgin olive oil, and just a sprinkle of rosemary and salt. According to Natalino’s, this is “one of the most traditional pizzas in Rome.”

Natalino’s’ new location is now open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11:30 am to 8 pm. You can also visit its Crescent Beach location at 12211 Beecher Street, Surrey.

Address: 15-3189 King George Boulevard, Surrey

