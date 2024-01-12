Mr. Sushi Main Street: Concept officially opens first Vancouver outpost

Vancouver’s sushi scene is unreal, and here’s another spot to get our favourite Japanese delicacy in town: Mr. Sushi.

The much-loved concept hails from North Vancouver, where it operates two outposts in Lynn Valley and on Lonsdale Avenue. It was founded there in the early ’90s.

Now, Mr. Sushi Main Street is officially open, which means hungry Vancouverites can head to the new destination at 176 E 2nd Avenue and enjoy the eatery’s signature array of eats.

Think rolls, sashimi, nigiri, cones, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Sushi Canada 🍱 (@mr.sushi.canada)

Mr. Sushi says this new restaurant is similar to its Lonsdale Avenue location in terms of size, design, and menu items.

“It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that allows Mr. Sushi to handle large orders while maintaining high quality.”

Mr. Sushi Main Street also offers grab-and-go bites for those in a hurry.

Find it open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-839-5576

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok