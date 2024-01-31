Hazukido just opened a new location in Richmond

Croissant lovers of all kinds are most likely familiar with Hazukido. Now, the Japanese cafe has just opened a new location in Richmond.

Located in Aberdeen Centre, Hazukido is your one-stop spot for coffee, bubble tea, and pastry needs.

It’s best known for its variety of croissants. We’d recommend trying its Truffle Crab croissant, which is a classic crispy croissant with a juicy crab stick, exquisite truffle cream sauce, and parmesan.

If you’re looking for something more on the sweet side, we recommend you try the Raspberry Panna Cotta, which is a croissant filled with freshly prepared raspberry filling. It also serves cannolis, sandwiches, and so much more, including croffles (croissants baked in a waffle iron).

The cafe is currently operating under a soft opening, and you can visit Monday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. You can also check out Hazukido at its Yaletown location, which opened in October 2022.

Address: 1008-4151 Hazelbridge Way

