Hazukido just opened a new location in Richmond
Croissant lovers of all kinds are most likely familiar with Hazukido. Now, the Japanese cafe has just opened a new location in Richmond.
Located in Aberdeen Centre, Hazukido is your one-stop spot for coffee, bubble tea, and pastry needs.
It’s best known for its variety of croissants. We’d recommend trying its Truffle Crab croissant, which is a classic crispy croissant with a juicy crab stick, exquisite truffle cream sauce, and parmesan.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re looking for something more on the sweet side, we recommend you try the Raspberry Panna Cotta, which is a croissant filled with freshly prepared raspberry filling. It also serves cannolis, sandwiches, and so much more, including croffles (croissants baked in a waffle iron).
The cafe is currently operating under a soft opening, and you can visit Monday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. You can also check out Hazukido at its Yaletown location, which opened in October 2022.
Hazukido Richmond
Address: 1008-4151 Hazelbridge Way
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok