Meiga Supermarket just opened its first-ever location, and it’s in Metro Vancouver.

The concept comes from the Georgia Main Food Group, a BC-based family-owned and -operated company.

Meiga Supermarket, translated from its Chinese name (美萬家) meaning “beautiful family,” just opened and it is chock full of Asian snacks and drinks, as well as some Western grocery ingredients making it your one-stop shop for pretty much everything.

It may look small on the outside but it’s impressive how much they’ve packed in there. You can expect to find items like an assortment of potato chips in flavours you can’t typically get in Canada as well as plenty of Asian beverages like canned boba tea. There’s even an entire aisle just for different types of instant ramen.

In addition to all of these yummy snacks, Meiga Supermarket boasts a large grab-and-go section. Featuring items like smoked duck breast, marinated pig tongue, and spicy shrimp in Singaporean chili sauce, it was an impressive spread.

The new grocery store also features a Chinese takeout section alongside prepared sushi and BBQ that we watched get cut up right in front of us. The store smelt amazing the second you walked in and we were instantly hungry. There’s also a bakery section that tempts you with sweet treats as you walk past as well as a juice bar with drinks ice cold and ready for you to enjoy.

Another neat inclusion at Meiga Supermarket was an entire fridge dedicated just to hot pot ingredients to help you get the party started at your own place. We were particularly intrigued by the wagyu beef slices that were available.

In addition to hot pot ingredients, you’re also able to buy live crab in the store with more seafood expected to be added soon.

But don’t worry, Meiga isn’t just all specialty Asian goods. It offers plenty of Western options as well to get your normal grocery shopping done.

Meiga Supermarket will open its doors to the public on Saturday, February 3. Folks who head to the new grocery destination on that date will be treated to a traditional Lion Dance at 10:30 am, and the first 188 customers will receive a $20 Meiga gift card.

There will also be food samplings and tastings offered throughout the day, so be sure to mark your calendar!

Once it officially launches, you can find this spot open from 9 am to 9 pm, seven days a week.

Meiga Supermarket

Address: 221 Ioco Road, Port Moody

