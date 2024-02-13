Jamaican Mi Juicy just opened a brick-and-mortar location in Surrey

Metro Vancouver just got a new spot for Jamaican eats.

Jamaican Mi Juicy recently opened up a brick-and-mortar location at the Guildford Town Centre food court in Surrey, located beside A&W.

Originally a food truck, the Jamaican eatery serves up all sorts of delicious eats. Think Jerk chicken, goat curry, oxtail, and Jamaican patties to name just a few.

“Jamaican Mi Juicy is your go-to place for hot Jamaican food,” said the eatery on its website. “We source the perfect spices and ingredients to create our signature Jerk chicken. From beef patties to vegetarian food, we serve you nothing but the best.”

In addition to delicious eats, the eatery also serves up smoothies and Tropical Rhythms, which are fruit and vegetable blended juices imported from Jamaica.

The new brick-and-mortar location is now open. Additionally, it will still be offering catering services and operating its beloved food truck.

Address: Guildford Town Centre Food Court — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

