A new Korean snack bar is opening its doors in Vancouver starting today.

NomNom Seoul is the latest Korean snack shop in the city. It currently resides at the former Nukid Cafe and Bakery, which closed in October 2023 and was best known for its twisted donuts.

“Join us for a week-long celebration filled with authentic Korean flavors at our newest location on Robson Street,” shared NomNom.

NomNom is serving up traditional Korean street snacks like kimbap, tteokbokki, ramyun, and more. There will also be a selection of beverages to enjoy as well, including a 1L iced americano priced at just $3.

NomNom is currently operating under a soft opening from January 22 to 29 from 9 am to 11 pm. Let us know what you’re excited to try in the comments.

NomNom Seoul

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

