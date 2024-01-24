Industry Apizza: Vancouver's first New Haven-style pizza joint is open

Fire-charred, asymmetrical slices await, Vancouver. The city’s first destination for New Haven-style pizza is here.

Industry Apizza is open and operating inside longtime Commercial Drive staple, St. Augustine’s.

The gastropub is mainly known for its huge beer selection (60+ taps) and its laid-back come-as-you-are vibe, and now, it’s cooking up a Connecticut specialty.

What is Apizza?

Pronounced “ah-beetz”, apizza is an Italian-American slang term to describe New Haven-style pizza, which is characterized by its thin, crispy, fire-charred crust.

“It’s not Neapolitan. It’s not New York,” reiterates Industry Apizza.

One of the oldest pizzerias in the US is credited with this style’s introduction: Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven.

The establishment initially sold two varieties of apizza: One with tomatoes, pecorino, garlic, oregano, and olive oil, while the second had anchovies.

So how, exactly, did this kind of pie end up on Commercial Drive?

“When we decided to do pizza on The Drive, surrounded by numerous pizza choices in Little Italy, we knew we had to offer something truly distinctive. Our journey led us to New Haven, a city synonymous with pizza excellence,” says Anthony Frustagli, co-founder/director at St. Augustine’s, Industry Apizza, and Parallel 49 Brewing Company.

“The research became more than just studying recipes; it became a pilgrimage. The vibrant pizza culture of New Haven was a revelation.”

Frustagli says experiencing New Haven’s apizza culture first-hand sparked an excitement similar to that of discovering Portland’s flourishing pizza and craft beer scene in the early 2000s.

“With Industry, we’ve embraced this inspiration to bring a new pizza experience to Vancouver — a celebration of flavours, culture, and a genuine love for pizza.”

Frustagli shares that inspiration for this project came from many of the New Haven apizza greats, including the aforementioned Frank Pepe’s, Zuppardi’s, and Sally’s, to name a few.

Meet Industry Apizza

Let’s get into the 16-inch, oblong-shaped pies, shall we?

Industry offers three traditional apizzas: Plain Tomato Pie (tomato sauce, pecorino romano), Red Pie (tomato sauce, “mootz” aka mozzarella, pecorino romano), and White Pie (mootz, pecorino romano, garlic).

On top of that solid trio, there are nine specialty creations up for order.

We checked out several during our visit.

Highlights included the Classic White Clam, a notable New Haven variety of apizza. Industry’s has freshly shucked clams, parsley, and lemon.

There’s also the Italian Stallion, a red pie with pepperoni, house-made fennel sausage, two rivers bacon, mushrooms, cherry peppers, and hot honey.

Industry’s apizzas are made with bread flour and fermented for three days before being fire-charred in the pizza oven at St. Augustine’s.

Pies range from $22 to $30. It’s worth mentioning the clam apizza is sold at market price. Folks can also choose their own apizza toppings and dipping sauces.

On top of these bites, Industry has Foxon Park Sodas, a family-owned and operated business located in East Haven, Connecticut.

Made from 100% pure cane sugar, Foxon has been creating these sips for over 90 years, and Industry is the only place in Canada where you can try them.

Flavours include white birch, root beer, and cream soda.

Industry Apizza is offering dine-in, delivery, and pickup options for those wanting to try it out.

Address: 2360 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

