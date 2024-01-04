Black Casket Cafe is bringing the spooky vibes to Metro Vancouver

Just because Halloween is behind us doesn’t mean the spooky times have ended, and this new cafe is a testament to just that.

Black Casket Cafe just opened in Metro Vancouver, and it feels like something right out of your favourite Halloween movie.

You can expect classic cafe offerings with a spooky twist. For example, its Brioche Cinnamon Buns, which are iced with black frosting. Or you can order some holy water, which is what Black Casket calls its tea.

Also up for grabs here are BYOS (build your own sandwiches) with plenty of tasting offerings. Choose your bread from options like a croissant bun, pretzel bun, or a Dutch crunch ciabatta. From there, you pick your protein, cheese, toppings, and sauces. There are so many tasty items to choose from.

However, the menu isn’t the only spooky thing about this new cafe. The interior features plenty of dark colours and eerie decor. If you’re a fan of Vancouver’s newest occult bar, then you’ll love this new spot.

This new spot is open weekdays from 10 am to 4 pm, with some weekend days expected to be added soon.

Black Casket Cafe

Address: 103 30468 Great Northern Avenue, Abbotsford

