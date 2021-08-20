A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Formerly a high-traffic outpost for the Seattle-based coffee house, the space now has signage for the Perfecto Cafe plastered on the windows.

The new cafe will offer patrons treats and caffeinated beverages along with gelato and sandwiches too.

We’ll keep you posted on details are they are released. Stay tuned!

Perfecto Cafe

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

