It’s the last day of operation for one brewery in Metro Vancouver.

Taylight Brewing in Port Coquitlam announced this week that it would be closing its doors at the end of the evening on Friday, November 5.

In a message to its followers, the 1485 Coast Meridian Road brewery, which opened its doors back in August 2018, said it would no longer be able to stay open.

Taylight went on to explain that the “effects of COVID 19” had “unfortunately caught up” to the business.

“We cannot thank you all enough for your constant support throughout the last three years. We truly feel the love which makes this so much harder to do,” read the brewery’s post.

“We are saddened to know that we are not the first and most definitely won’t be the last small business to shut the doors due to the lingering effects of this unprecedented pandemic.”

You can still visit Taylight today for the last time before it shuts its doors.