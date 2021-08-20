Dished Vancouver has learned that West End eatery Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante has permanently closed its doors.

The neighbourhood spot for Italian eats told us “there was no other choice” but to close, given the impacts of the pandemic.

In addition to the effects of COVID-19, Pacifico’s team said the extreme staffing shortages were another reason the 1708 Davie Street location wasn’t able to continue operating.

Pacifico’s 970 Smithe Street remains open, though. You can stop by that location daily from 11:45 am to 10 pm.

So what’s happening in the former Pacifico Davie space? Looks like an Indian concept called Kesari Kitchen has taken over.