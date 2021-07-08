A popular purveyor of plant-based eats has announced it will close its doors tomorrow, although it says it didn’t choose to shut down. Heirloom Ambleside will cease operations on July 9, 2021.

The 1390 Marine Drive West Vancouver restaurant opened in June 2018.

This was Heirloom’s second full-service restaurant location; the first is still operating in South Granville, just a short walk from the brand’s casual concept, Heirloom Juice Co.

The eatery posted a closure notice on its door stating that Grosvenor, the property company behind the development Heirloom Ambleside is located in, has “chosen to terminate” the lease.

In the notice, Heirloom said this was a “bitter pill to swallow” and that they “did not see this coming.”

Heirloom thanked the Ambleside community for their support and urged patrons to head to one of their other locations to get their signature vegan and vegetarian eats and treats.

When asked for a comment regarding Heirloom’s lease termination, a spokesperson for Grosvenor Americas said throughout the pandemic, the company “has been committed to supporting our tenants through the economic impact across our portfolio of properties.”