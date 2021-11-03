It was here for a good time, not a long time. Miantiao, the newly opened eatery inside the Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver, has announced it will be closing this month.

The concept from Kitchen Table Restaurants occupies the upscale third-floor restaurant space (previously MARKET by Jean-Georges) and opened to the public in June 2021.

After a six-month run, the Italian-Chinese restaurant will be offering its last service before closing on Monday, November 29.

It’s not all bad news, though, as Kitchen Table Restaurants has revealed two new Italian concepts are already planned to open in the space.

The first is slated to launch in late fall 2021. The culinary direction will be led by Chef Mark Perrier.

“Pivot seems to the be most-used word of the year, and that’s what we’re doing,” explains Chef Perrier, who recently joined Kitchen Table to helm the first venue.

“I’m passionate about the elements and flavour profiles that Italian cuisine presents and this new concept is much more in line with the true expression of Kitchen Table’s brand — one that is rooted in authentic, bold and proudly Italian food.”

Kitchen Table is remaining tight-lipped about the restaurant concepts and what they might have in store for diners, but Perrier gave us a small hint, “I look forward to creating wonderful meals and memories in true Italian style!”

For the remainder of Miantiao’s run, patrons can enjoy a limited-time-only, rotating fai tu family-style menu created by Perrier, as well as some favourites from the concept.

Be sure to book and experience this while you still can!