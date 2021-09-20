Soirette cake and macaron boutique has announced it will be closing after a decade of operation.

The Coal Harbour shop is known for its whimsical sweet treats and photo-worthy creations for Vancouver’s annual Hot Chocolate Festival.

In its announcement to followers, the 1433 W Pender Street shop thanked its valued customers and informed them its final day of operation would be September 21.

“The closure of the shop was not an easy decision to make, and we pondered many options with plenty of thought about the future of our brand,” read the message.

The brand also said Soirette “won’t disappear altogether” and hinted that exciting things were to come for the much-loved local name.