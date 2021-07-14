It’s been a sad week when it comes to restaurants announcing their upcoming closures, and unfortunately, we have another one to add to the list: DD Mau Yaletown.

The fast-casual destination for Vietnamese eats told Dished Vancouver it would be offering its very last service on Saturday, July 17.

This 1239 Pacific Boulevard outpost was the brand’s original one. It opened nine years ago in 2012.

While we are super sad to see this location close up, DD Mau fans can still get the brand’s signature banh mi, noodle soups, and street food inspired by the northern and southern regions of Vietnam at its Chinatown location (145 East Pender Street).

You still have a few days to head into the Yaletown one, so be sure to stop by if you’re in the area.