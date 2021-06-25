It looks like much-loved local pub The Irish Heather isn’t the only one making some moves in this city — TWG Tea Vancouver has officially closed its West Georgia Street location and has announced plans to reopen at a new address this fall.

The Singaporean luxury teahouse chain and artisanal tea brand opened its first North American Tea Salon & Boutique in Vancouver in fall 2016.

This iconic global brand is known for its exclusive tea collection, including more than 800 varieties of blends and harvests. It operates locations across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Customers who headed into the flagship Vancouver location enjoyed shopping for tea, signature modern tea accessories, and tea-infused sweets and savoury items.

Afternoon tea, seasonal tea services, and a menu of mains and desserts were also available for guests looking to dine-in at the West Georgia Street salon.

TWG Tea Vancouver closed on June 13, 2021. The brand plans to reopen at 929 Robson Street, the former location of a Tesla showroom that closed this past spring.

The salon plans to greet guests at its new location in mid-November. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as opening details are released.

TWG Tea Vancouver

Address: 929 Robson Street, Vancouver

