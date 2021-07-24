West Vancouver's European-style tapas restaurant is permanently closing

A West Vancouver restaurant famous for its tapas-style sharing plates is permanently closing its doors.

Terroir Kitchen took to Instagram on July 23 to announce that it will be serving its “last supper” on Saturday night.

“For the past 5 years, Terroir kitchen has been a neighbourhood restaurant providing high quality European food and wine,” the post reads.

“It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run. It saddens us to say, that run has come to its end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TK tapas & share plates (@terroirkitchen)

Chef Faizal Kassam opened Terroir Kitchen in 2016. Boasting an elevated menu of European-inspired local fare, the restaurant took over La Régalade French Bistro.

A former dishwasher at La Régalade, Terroir brought Kassam’s career “full-circle.”

The ingredients for Terroir’s rustic sharing plates were all sourced from local farmers, fishermen, and purveyors in BC.

There is “very limited space” for Terroir Kitchen’s final dinner service, the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to all who have supported us in the past and to all the staff who have helped along the way.”

With files from Hanna McLean.