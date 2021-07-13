Some sad news to report, brunch lovers: Scandilicious just announced it’s closing its doors in Vancouver.

The popular local breakfast joint is located at 25 Victoria Drive, where it’s been dishing out its signature sweet and savoury Scandinavian-inspired waffles for nearly a decade.

The team at Scandilicious let their followers know they have until Saturday, July 17 at 2 pm to pop in and grab some breakfast, lunch, coffee, and baked goods.

In their announcement, owners said it had been “an absolutely incredible ride for nearly a decade” and thanked their staff and customers for the support over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scandilicious (@scandiliciousfoods)

While this is the end of the eatery at this address, Scandilicious revealed they would be “taking a small reprieve” while they reposition for a comeback.

We’ll keep you posted on details surrounding that as they are released, but in the meantime, be sure to head into this local spot while you still can.