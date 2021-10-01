One of Metro Vancouver’s local spots for quality cuts of meat, Butcher’s Table, has announced it will be closing its doors soon.

The butcher shop is located inside the New West River Market at 112 – 810 Quayside Drive.

The concept posted the closure announcement earlier this week, thanking patrons for their support and urging folks to come pop by for a visit before/on the final day of operation on Sunday, October 3.

Butcher’s Table is known for its high quality and locally sourced meats, as well as its ready-to-eat menu consisting of grub like sandwiches, churros, and a much-loved signature burger.

You still have some time to stop by before it closes, be sure to do so if you can.